Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $751,457,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,130,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EG traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.21. 18,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,551. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

