Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 717,196 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.