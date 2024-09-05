Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.98 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,795 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,341,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $108,908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

NYSE DKS traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.77. 139,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.38.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

