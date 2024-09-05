Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 115,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,674. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

