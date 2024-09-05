Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 507 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,221. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

