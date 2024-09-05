Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.33. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,794. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $450.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

