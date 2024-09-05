Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

RS stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.92. 14,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,974. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

