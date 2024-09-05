Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $287.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.81. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

