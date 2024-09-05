Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45,543 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.7% during the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PJUL opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

