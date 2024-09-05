Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $251.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.65. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

