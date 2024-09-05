FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $219.41 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.55 and its 200-day moving average is $193.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.