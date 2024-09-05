FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Stake Lowered by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $679,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GJAN opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

