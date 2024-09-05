FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 7,702,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 32,475,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 430,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 358,332 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

