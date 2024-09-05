FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 12.9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 30,819,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 32,471,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. UBS Group decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

