FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and $1.12 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

