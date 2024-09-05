Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 245870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.53.

In other news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,917.16). In other Fusion Antibodies news, insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,733.73). Also, insider Simon Gordon Douglas acquired 150,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,917.16). 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

