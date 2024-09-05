GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Down 5.2% in August

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 37,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GameStop Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.63 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GameStop

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.