GateToken (GT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $7.29 or 0.00012884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $679.48 million and $1.11 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,491.88 or 0.99899193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,259,531 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,259,530.38136688 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.38543682 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,063,027.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.