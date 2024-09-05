General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $190.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.09. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

