GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 1.2%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.05 ($23.39) and last traded at €21.25 ($23.61). 27,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.50 ($23.89).

GFT Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $541.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.00 and a 200 day moving average of €26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

