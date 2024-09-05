GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. GH Research has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $440.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHRS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

