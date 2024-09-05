Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.94

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.94 and last traded at C$61.04, with a volume of 142278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2564103 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$1,119,222.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. Also, Director Michener Chandlee purchased 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,693. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.