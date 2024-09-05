Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.89

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.89 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

