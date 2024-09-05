Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 26,630 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,943,667 shares in the company, valued at $483,954,143.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.69. 188,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eXp World by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 551.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 552.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

