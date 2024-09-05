Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.25. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

