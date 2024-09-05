Glynn Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,363,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,461 shares during the period. Klaviyo comprises approximately 6.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $33,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,094.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,044 shares of company stock worth $18,221,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.
KVYO opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
