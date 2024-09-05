Glynn Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,876 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 3.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.