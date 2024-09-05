Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 358,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the previous session’s volume of 64,590 shares.The stock last traded at $46.98 and had previously closed at $46.86.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

