Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 3,822,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,203,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

