GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,577 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.9% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 56,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

