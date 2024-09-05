GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $3.44 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $198.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.26.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

