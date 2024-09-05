GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after buying an additional 588,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532,303 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $979,890,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.