GPM Growth Investors Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000. Oracle makes up approximately 3.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $387.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

