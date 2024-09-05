Gries Financial LLC Acquires 21,771 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

