Gries Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $325.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.18.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $42,196,501. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

