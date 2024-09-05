Gries Financial LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,055.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,799.21 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,782.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,699.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.