Gries Financial LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,372,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

