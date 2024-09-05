Gries Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after purchasing an additional 290,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,250,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after buying an additional 83,556 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $160.82 billion, a PE ratio of -472.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

