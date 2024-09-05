Gries Financial LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $336.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.25.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

