Gries Financial LLC Trims Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after buying an additional 161,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.8 %

DOCU stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,693 shares of company stock worth $25,067,629. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

