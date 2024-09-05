Gries Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28. The company has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $204.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

