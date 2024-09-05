Gries Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

