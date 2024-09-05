Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.04 million and $87,915.37 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,014.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.24 or 0.00546726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00116138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00308683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00081596 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.