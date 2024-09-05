Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.18

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 57595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.