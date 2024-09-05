Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $27.69 on Friday. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.29.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.