Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.79

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 847802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $980.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.