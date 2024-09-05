H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,042 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.