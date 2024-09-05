Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

