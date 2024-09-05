Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $260,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,783. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.