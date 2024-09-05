Hamel Associates Inc. Makes New $590,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 414,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

